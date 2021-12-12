Gunmen assault, rob couple in Sagebrush Cantina parking lot

CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was pistol-whipped and a woman with him was robbed after they pulled into the Sagebrush Cantina parking lot Saturday night, police say.

The incident happened just after 11 p.m. when a man and woman in a Porsche pulled into the restaurant's parking lot, police say.

As they got out of the car, two men in a gray SUV pulled up behind them. They got out and confronted the two with pistols, demanding jewelry and other valuables, police say.

The victims resisted, leading to a violent confrontation.

The suspects hit the man in the head with a pistol, opening up wounds that bled substantially. The woman also fought back trying to hold on to her purse, but she was not injured.

The gunmen were able to get away with the purse and cash.

Video from the scene showed the man appearing conscious and alert but with a substantial amount of blood on his clothing as he was treated by paramedics. He was then transported by ambulance to a local hospital in stable condition.

The bar lists its address as Calabasas, but is on the border with Los Angeles and the LAPD is handling the case.

A detailed description of the suspects and vehicle was not immediately available.

