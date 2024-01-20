New mural at Saint Anne School in Santa Monica honors community's heritage

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- A new mural was unveiled at Saint Anne School in Santa Monica that pays tribute to the community's identity and heritage.

The image depicts the saint cradling her child, the Blessed Mary, while the Santa Monica pier is positioned in the background to represent a halo behind her head.

"It's really amazing because this is the only school I know that has this amazing opportunity to have such a wonderful mural that shows spirituality, and it represents God and our saint," Saint Anne student Michelle Perez said.

The mural was painted by artist Gustavo Zermeño Jr., who has become known for public artwork around the Los Angeles area paying tribute to local icons such as Kobe Bryant and Shohei Ohtani.

"I wanted something so that even if you're not religious, it would still kind of appeal to you as well," Zermeño said.

It's all part of Saint Anne Parish and School, which has a century-long mission of service to the local and immigrant communities.

"I love that the mural depicts the Latino community in Santa Monica because as people here mention the community is changing so much," school principal Michael Browning said. "I wanted an image of Saint Anne that was more culturally sensitive than what we've seen in the past, and also less austere, more loving."

Zermeño wanted this location because he grew up in the area. His parents were married in Saint Anne Church and he attended mass here as a child.

"My family has been coming here since I was a kid, so combining my passion for art, and for family and community - it all kind of came together very well," Zermeño said.

People here hope this mural will evoke emotion and inspiration for the children at this school, and that the community will enjoy it for years to come.

