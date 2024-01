5 people found dead in San Bernardino County desert community

EL MIRAGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Five people were found dead in San Bernardino County Tuesday night.

The grim discovery was made in the small desert community of El Mirage, located off Highway 395 between Lake Los Angeles and Adelanto.

Deputies made a welfare check and discovered five deceased individuals.

The circumstances surrounding the deaths are unclear.

Further details were not immediately available.