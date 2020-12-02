Coronavirus

'I'm really frightened about this:' San Bernardino County hospitals bracing for post-holiday COVID surge

As of this past weekend, the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in San Bernardino County reached its highest level at any time during the pandemic.
By
COLTON, Calif. (KABC) -- San Bernardino County has seen a huge spike in hospitalizations over the past few weeks as the coronavirus continues to push medical facilities to their limit amid a surge.

With numbers quadrupling in the last month, the county now has the second highest number of hospitalizations in the state behind Los Angeles.

As of this past weekend, the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in San Bernardino County reached its highest level at any time during the pandemic.

Dr. Troy Pennington at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton says he doesn't expect the numbers to plateau anytime soon.

"I'm really frightened about this, honestly," Pennington said.

So, what are they doing to keep hospitals from getting full?

As of last Friday, San Bernardino County has put in place a new policy giving paramedics more freedom to treat patients in the field, rather than bringing them in to a hospital unless necessary.

They're also administering a new monoclonal antibody to treat high-risk patients before taking them to a hospital.

"It's an IV infusion that's given in a period of about six hours total to get it done, but the hospitals have had a distribution of this medication," Pennington said. "We're also looking at being able to administer within our skilled nursing facilities and other areas in the county to try to prevent some of these higher-risk individuals from ultimately being hospitalized."

But he says there's likely no way around another surge.

"About 12 to 14 days after Thanksgiving, I think we're going to see, as everyone has been saying, another surge on top of the surge, so we really are getting frightened about what's going to happen to us in another month or so out," Pennington said.

Pennington says, overall, hospitals are still around 60 to 70% of total capacity, which is OK for now. But staffing is now the big concern.

"The problem is our staff is fatigued themselves. We've had some staff members that have gotten sick with COVID and now we've even had a couple of cases of staff members getting sick with the flu," Pennington said. "So, (we're seeing) a fair amount of burnout in the staff, on top of the fact that we don't have the luxury or the ability to pull from outside the area."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan bernardino countycoronavirushospitalscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
SF mayor dined at French Laundry 1 day after Newsom
US adviser hopes for COVID vaccine approval by Dec. 10
CDC to shorten COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days
UK authorizes Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for emergency use
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More than 271K SC Edison customers at risk of new power outages
Here's what new California stay-at-home order could look like
Cities look to break away from LA County health department
Beverly Hills votes to oppose LA County dining ban
UK authorizes Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for emergency use
Child killed in train crash while waiting to enter Fresno's Christmas Tree Lane
CDC to shorten COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days
Show More
DOJ probing potential bribery, lobbying scheme for pardon
NORAD Santa Claus tracker launches for 65th year
Woman gives birth to baby from oldest frozen embryo
Georgia elections official urges Trump to rein in supporters
LADWP installing earthquake resilient pipes
More TOP STORIES News