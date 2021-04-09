In aftermath of Ontario explosion, San Bernardino County cracking down on illegal fireworks with new reporting system

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10424335" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Ontario fireworks explosion: Witness videos show fireworks igniting, massive smoke plume in residential neighborhood (1 of 4)

A house full of fireworks exploded in Ontario, and the massive blast was felt and seen for miles. Eyewitnesses captured the dramatic explosion as it unfolded.