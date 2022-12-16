San Bernardino County authorities investigating 3 sets of human remains found near Kramer Junction

An investigation is underway after the remains of three people were found in San Bernardino County.

BARSTOW, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after the remains of three people were found in San Bernardino County.

San Bernardino County sheriff's investigators say they were located in a remote area near Kramer Junction Nov. 18.

One of the victims has been identified as 38-year old Enrique Saltos Gallegos of Nuevo.

Tests are still being conducted on the other two, but investigators believe they may be of individuals who were reported missing from Nuevo with Gallegos in July.

Detectives have no leads or possible suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Department's homicide detective at 909-890-4904.