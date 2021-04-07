Health & Fitness

San Bernardino County expands vaccine eligibility to 16 and up

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Anyone 16 or older living in San Bernardino County is now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, county officials announced Tuesday.

San Bernardino County officials say the change will open vaccine eligibility to thousands more residents who may now schedule an appointment. Those who are 16 or 17 will need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

"The disease is still with us, and we still need to remain cautious to avoid further outbreaks," the county's interim Health Director Andrew Goldfrach said. "Yet we have successfully vaccinated tens of thousands of our most vulnerable residents and have seen new cases and hospitalizations decrease rapidly, so we believe it's time to open appointments to everyone in the county."

San Bernardino County officials say more than 785,000 vaccinations have been administered in the region at county-run sites and at hospitals, physician practices and major pharmacies.

The announcement comes as California plans to expand eligibility to residents who are age 16 and older starting April 15.

On Tuesday, San Bernardino County became eligible to advance into the less-restrictive orange tier in the state's reopening framework.

To schedule an appointment in the county, visit the county vaccination page or call the COVID-19 helpline at (909) 387-3911, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

