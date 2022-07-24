police shooting

San Bernardino PD chief admits man killed by police wasn't directly threatening officers

Rob Marquise Adams died after he was shot by an officer and then transported to a hospital on Saturday, July 16.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man killed by San Bernardino police wasn't threatening officers: Chief

SAN BERNARDINO (KABC) -- The life of a 23-year-old man who was shot and killed by a San Bernardino police officer was honored at a peaceful protest Saturday morning as his family continues to seek justice.

Rob Marquise Adams died after he was shot by an officer and then transported to a hospital on Saturday, July 16.

Surveillance video of the incident was released by police and has since garnered national attention and has generated questions from his family.

READ ALSO | Video raises questions about deadly officer-involved shooting in San Bernardino
EMBED More News Videos

New video has emerged showing officers shoot and kill an armed man in a San Bernardino parking lot - and family members are seeking answers about the incident.



Since then, police have admitted that Adams was not directly threatening officers when one of them opened fire on him.

His family said he wasn't carrying a gun, but several camera angles appear to disprove that claim.

During an emotional gathering Saturday, the parents of Adams along with other family members, church leaders and community members, are still questioning the officers' actions.

READ ALSO | San Bernardino chief says officers fatally shot man out of fear he was about to fire at them

"There's no one in this world that hasn't made mistakes and fallen off the beaten path, and you cannot use his record as a means to justify murder," said Adams' stepfather, Audwin King.

The Adams family is being represented by civil rights attorney Ben Crump and attorney Bradley Gage.

During a press conference earlier this week, they said they intend to file a lawsuit.

The incident remains under investigation.

READ ALSO | Mother of San Bernardino man killed by police calls shooting unjustified: 'I just want justice'
EMBED More News Videos

In addition, the family's attorneys claim police lied about his criminal record. They said police confused him with other relatives named Robert Adams, but his name was Rob Adams.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san bernardino countysan bernardinodeadly shootingfatal shootingsurveillancesurveillance cameraperson killedpolice involved shootingsan bernardino police departmentcontroversial videopolice shootingofficer involved shootingman killedinvestigationsurveillance videoinvestigations
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
POLICE SHOOTING
Police shoot, kill man armed with gun in East LA
Mom of San Bernardino man killed by police: 'I just want justice'
Alleged killer of Pomona SWAT officer claims he feared for his life
Jayland Walker had 46 gunshot wounds, autopsy finds
TOP STORIES
Street takeovers shut down Sixth Street Bridge; several arrests made
1 dead after fire destroys home in Glassell Park
WHO declares monkeypox a global emergency
Newport Beach robbery suspects may be linked to crimes in LA: Police
Kid Cudi walks off stage at 'Rolling Loud' after being hit with trash
Doctor: Biden likely has highly contagious COVID-19 strain
Fast-moving Oak Fire explodes in size as it burns near Yosemite
Show More
Comic-Con is back: Fantasy streaming projects take center stage
A look inside the Dodger-themed 'churro mobile' making big moves
Can drones fight wildfires? New tech from CSUN says it's possible
Convicted killer released 6 years into 50-year sentence arrested again
228 roosters seized in raid of Antelope Valley cockfighting operation
More TOP STORIES News