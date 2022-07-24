San Bernardino PD chief admits man killed by police wasn't directly threatening officers

Rob Marquise Adams died after he was shot by an officer and then transported to a hospital on Saturday, July 16.
Surveillance video of the incident was released by police and has since garnered national attention and has generated questions from his family.
Since then, police have admitted that Adams was not directly threatening officers when one of them opened fire on him.
His family said he wasn't carrying a gun, but several camera angles appear to disprove that claim.
During an emotional gathering Saturday, the parents of Adams along with other family members, church leaders and community members, are still questioning the officers' actions.
"There's no one in this world that hasn't made mistakes and fallen off the beaten path, and you cannot use his record as a means to justify murder," said Adams' stepfather, Audwin King.
The Adams family is being represented by civil rights attorney Ben Crump and attorney Bradley Gage.
During a press conference earlier this week, they said they intend to file a lawsuit.
The incident remains under investigation.
