Two-alarm brush fire erupts in San Bernardino, threatening hilltop homes

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A two-alarm brush fire erupted in San Bernardino on Wednesday afternoon, threatening several hilltop homes as an oppressive heat wave continued to grip the region.

The blaze was reported shortly before 2 p.m. near North Pinnacle Lane.

The flames blackened a large swath of the hillside before firefighters arrived at the scene.

The fire burned at least five acres, with the potential to consume at least 50 acres, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

No injuries or structural damage were immediately reported.