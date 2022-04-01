San Bernardino County hospital reports zero COVID-19 patients for 1st time since March 2020

According to San Bernardino County's Facebook page: "For the first time since March 2020, Arrowhead Regional Medical Center has zero COVID patients. We are amazed by the personal sacrifice our caregivers have endured and their resilience to on-going and unwavering care to our community."
The county also posted a video tribute on YouTube, to thank the hospital staff for all their hard work throughout this pandemic.
This comes as hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in San Bernardino and Los Angeles County have both dropped to the lowest point since the start of the pandemic, even as the cases of the more contagious omicron BA.2 subvariant have increased in March.
