SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) --Southern Californians marked a somber anniversary on Sunday.
It has been three years since the deadly terror attack in San Bernardino.
In a special online message, the county board of supervisors asked people to observe a moment of remembrance at 10:55 a.m.
The county also paid tribute to the 14 victims on its social media accounts and in local newspapers.
The mass shooting at the Inland Regional Center also left 22 people wounded. Police later confronted and killed the two attackers.