'Curtain of Courage' memorial honoring victims of 2015 San Bernardino terror attack unveiled

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A memorial honoring the victims, survivors, and first responders of the December 2, 2015 terror attack in San Bernardino was unveiled during a private ceremony Friday.Families of the victims, survivors and invited guests got their first look at "The Curtain of Courage" memorial installed outside the San Bernardino County Administration Building."The Curtain of Courage stands as a testimony to their bravery and to the family members who are here today to you for the bravery to continue to move forward and work with the artist and the county board of supervisors to ensure the Curtain of Courage became a reality," said Assemblyman James Ramos.Ramos was the Chairman of the Board of Supervisors at the time of the attack that claimed 14 lives and wounded 22 others during a training event for employees.A memorial committee, which included families of the victims, selected from 86 artists from around the globe before ultimately settling on artist Walter Hood to design and create the memorial."The Curtain of Courage is a place of us," he said. "One of mourning, but we also wanted it to be a celebration of life akin to a small set of chapels each signifying an individual loss."The installation includes 14 bronze-colored steel-cut curved curtains with a pane of colored glass along with a personalized inscription on a bench chosen by the victim's family.Jolene Bet-Badal saw the memorial as a fitting tribute to her mother, Bennetta."Growing up, I did see my mom do amazing work, at least what I thought as a child," said Bet-Badal. "It's comforting and peaceful that other people can hopefully strive the way that she did."The memorial is not only a place to find solace but it's also a place for healing."May we see this monument as a reminder of what is most enduring, memories that never fade and love that remains alive," said Diana Alexander, an Assistant Executive Officer with San Bernardino County."The Curtain of Courage" will be officially open to the public starting Monday, June 20.