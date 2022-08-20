Family of San Bernardino man killed by police laid to rest: 'He gave pieces of himself to everybody'

Rob Adams, 23, was fatally shot in July during a confrontation with two San Bernardino police officers.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A somber funeral for a San Bernardino man shot and killed by police filled mourners with emotion as many are still overcoming grief and seeking justice for a shooting they say was unjustified.

The family of Rob Adams along with supporters filled the Ecclesia Christian Fellowship church Saturday in San Bernardino to honor his life.

"Today we are going to sob but tomorrow, we are going to fight for Rob," said civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the family in a potential civil lawsuit against the police department.

The 23-year-old was fatally shot in July during a confrontation with two San Bernardino police officers that was captured by a surveillance camera. According to authorities, officers were investigating an illegal online gambling business.

In the surveillance video, Adams is seen pulling something from his waistband as police pull up in an unmarked car.

As the officers exit their vehicle, Adams runs and they open fire, shooting him as he flees.

On Friday, the family of Adams and Crump shared results of an independent autopsy performed earlier this month.

Eyewitness News has since learned that the independent autopsy was paid for by former NFL player and activist Colin Kaepernick's foundation.

"Why is it that police continue to shoot Black people people running away from them in the back. Seven shots," said Crump, who adds the results of the report performed on Aug. 8 reveal all of Adams' wounds were to the back.

"We know from our own autopsy is that Rob was shot in the back. What that autopsy is going to show it that it was a homicide," said attorney Brad Gage, who is also representing the Adams family.

During Saturday's service, family and friends chose to remember Adams as he was and not how he died.

"He gave bits and pieces of himself to everybody here," said a speaker during the service.

Adams' parents also spoke about the child they raised and how faith has been helping through the pain of grief.

"He took him at a time when I have faith and now my faith is being tested," said Rob Adams' mother Tamika King. "I'm ready for what's to come, because I know all things work together for the good."

Eyewitness News reached out to the San Bernardino Police Department, which said the investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.