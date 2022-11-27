Suspect arrested after hijacking, crashing bus in San Francisco, police say

After allegedly assaulting the driver, the suspect drove the bus several streets down, hitting at least 10 vehicles along the way.

After allegedly assaulting the driver, the suspect drove the bus several streets down, hitting at least 10 vehicles along the way.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police have arrested a man who investigators say stole a Muni bus in San Francisco and attacked the driver.

Video from a witness who was in traffic following the bus as it made several risky maneuvers through. Police say the suspect boarded a bus with no passengers, just before 8 p.m. Friday night.

After allegedly assaulting the driver, the suspect drove the bus several streets down, hitting at least 10 vehicles along the way.

That's where officers were able to take the suspect into custody. The bus driver and second driver both suffered injuries, but they're both expected to be okay.