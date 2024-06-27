Tesla Autopilot leads driver onto active train tracks after mistaking it for road

WOODLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- A Tesla driver found themselves on an active train track in Northern California while using the car's autopilot feature.

The incident happened Wednesday morning in Woodland, just northwest of Sacramento. In a Facebook post, police said the autopilot feature mistook the train tracks for a road.

The Woodland Police Department noted that the information was shared after obtaining statements from those involved.

"We have not verified their accuracy and the traffic investigation is pending," said police. "We provided this information as a safety reminder and to emphasize the importance of understanding your vehicle's features and their limitations. As with any type of technology, it can fail, always best to be attentive and aware."

Some experts are pointing the finger to driver error instead of blaming the car in this incident. Tesla provides autopilot guidelines and safety tips on its website to ensure proper use.

No injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation.