San Jacinto man accused of manufacturing 'ghost guns' in his home

Authorities found "ghost guns," gun parts, ammunition, and a "non-compliant rifle" after a search warrant, they said.
SAN JACINTO, Calif. (KABC) -- A 68-year-old man is accused of manufacturing "ghost guns" at his home in San Jacinto after he was arrested for pulling out a firearm near an intersection, authorities said.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, Steven Kent Cheek was spotted with a gun near State Street and Idyllwild Drive on Friday, July 1.

He was in possession of a "ghost gun" and ammunition, according to investigators.

Cheek was arrested and booked into jail that day.

The San Jacinto Special Enforcement Team executed a search warrant at Cheek's home on Thursday where they found several firearms, including "ghost guns," gun parts, ammunition, and a "non-compliant rifle."

All items have since been seized.

More charges are expected to be filed against Cheek, according to authorities.

Anyone with information regarding Cheek and this investigation are encouraged to contact Deputy Cantlope at the San Jacinto Station at 951-654-2702.

