Academy Award winner Sandra Bullock plans to take it easy this Oscar Sunday

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- Sandra Bullock knows a thing or two about the Oscars' red carpet. She's been here twice as a nominee, winning the Oscar in 2010 for "The Blind Side."She was nominated again for the 2013 film "Gravity." But for this Oscar Sunday, she'll be cheering on her friends and colleagues - just not from inside the Dolby Theatre."I'm going to be in my pajamas watching the Oscars," said Bullock. "That's where I want to enjoy my fellow actors and actresses and directors and cinematographers. I want to see their moment. I don't want to be the moment. I want to see the moment."And Bullock would love for you to see her latest movie, "The Lost City," opening on Oscar weekend. It's a comedy about a romance novelist kidnapped by a wealthy but evil man who thinks she can lead him to a treasure in the jungle. He's played by Daniel Radcliffe."It's always nice to do something different," Radcliffe said. "And I'm definitely at my happiest working when I'm getting to do a variety of different things. It keeps it interesting. So, yeah, it was very enjoyable to play a psychopath once!""I think he has an inner psychopath that we're all gonna see," said Bullock. "Harry Potter is a psychopath."Out to save her ... Brad Pitt and Channing Tatum, the cover model for her romance novels. Bullock goes through most of the movie wearing a sparkly pink sequined jumpsuit."We had a lot because they had to go on other people. I had to put a harness on them. I had to get in the water with them. We had a lot of Italian sequins that we had to cart to the D.R. I'd say there was upwards of about 30 versions of this jumpsuit, for sure," said Bullock.And then there's the scene where Tatum isn't wearing anything at all!"You know what? I had the moment that the rest of the world would like to have with Channing. So I hope I fulfilled everyone's fantasy of what that moment would be like. Right? Right?" said Bullock."The Lost City" is in theaters now.