Driver sought after crashing into Santa Ana apartment, critically injuring woman inside

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman was left in critical condition after a driver plowed into her apartment building in Santa Ana and then took off.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday on Memory Lane near Garden Grove Boulevard, according to police. A witness said the driver was speeding and crashed into the apartment.

Police say that driver fled the scene, along with a possible passenger, and a search is now underway.

Firefighters said another person in the building was also hospitalized, but their condition is unknown.

Additional details were not available.