hit and run

Pedestrian killed in early morning hit-and-run crash in Santa Ana

Drivers believed to be good Samaritans reportedly stayed on the scene until help arrived, but there's no word on a suspect.
EMBED <>More Videos

Pedestrian killed in early morning hit-and-run crash in Santa Ana

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Santa Ana that left a pedestrian dead early Friday morning.

It happened in the 700 block of South Fairview Street, just north of McFadden.

Officers initially received a call about someone in the middle of the street. When they arrived, the person was found dead.

Drivers believed to be good Samaritans reportedly stayed on the scene until help arrived.

Information on a suspect or a suspect vehicle wasn't immediately available. Video captured several officers analyzing debris left on the scene Friday morning amid heavy fog.

It's unclear if weather played a role in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fountain valleyorange countytraffic fatalitieshit and runorange county newsman killedtrafficperson killedtraffic accidenthit and run accident
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
HIT AND RUN
Youngest Wisconsin parade victim identified as 8-year-old boy
'Mama, are you OK?' In Waukesha, minutes of terror recounted
5 dead, 6 children hurt in Wisconsin Christmas parade crash
What we know about Waukesha Christmas parade victims
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
Thousands in SoCal without power on Thanksgiving during high winds
Show More
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
More TOP STORIES News