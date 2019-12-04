Police searching for missing Santa Ana woman, 1-year-old son

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Santa Ana police are asking for the public's help finding a woman and her 1-year-old son who have been missing for more than a week.Mylinna Linder, 19, and her son Montana Linder have not been seen since the afternoon of Nov. 26 when they were at Jerome Park in Santa Ana.It is believed Mylinna may be with a boyfriend, identified only as Vincent, and they may be in the city of San Bernardino.Vincent is believed to be driving a champagne-colored late 1990s four-door Toyota Camry.Mylinna Linder is described as a 19-year-old woman, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds with black hair and brown yes.Montana Rashad Linder is about 1 year old with black curly hair and brown eyes.Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Det. Garcia at (714)245-8408 or agarcia3@santa-ana.org.