SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Santa Barbara Zoo announced the birth of their newest addition: an Amur leopard.The leopard, who has been named Marta, is the first one to be born at the zoo in 20 years.She was named after her Premier Foster Feeder sponsor.Her birth is great news for the species' survival plan, as Amur leopards are the most endangered cats in the world with only 100 estimated to remain in the wild.Congrats to her mom, Ajax, on the birth of her new cub!