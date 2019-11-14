Santa Clarita school shooting: Saugus High School student 'felt very prepared' after hearing gunshots on campus

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- When students at Saugus High School heard the first ring of gunshots Thursday morning, many said they weren't surprised. In fact, some felt well-trained for an active shooter emergency on campus.

"With the amount it's been happening so much you've got to think, is it going to happen at my school," said Andrew, a senior at the Santa Clarita school. "I wasn't surprised."

At least six people were shot, one fatally, on the campus, prompting a massive response from local authorities.

He was in class with his peers when they heard a gunshot.

"All of a sudden this loud bang happened and then people were running through the door. Our teacher comes out to the door, he brings all the kids in. They say there's a shooter, everyone gets down," he said.

Saugus High School sophomore Brooklyn Moreno was in the quad when the first shot rang out Thursday morning.



He and his classmates worked together to barricade the door with desks.
"And then we just waited and waited and they kept telling us to stay down. We saw cops show up, helicopters coming and it was just like a big mess," he said.

Due to the rise in school shootings, Andrew said he and his classmates knew exactly what to do.

"I felt very prepared. My class was really good because as soon as it happened, we got all our desks and put them all into the door and barricaded the whole thing so I was actually really thankful for my class and we have been practicing every year and just doing lockdown drills so we were really prepared for it," he said.
