Santa Clarita school shooting: Saugus students describe chaotic scene on campus as gunman opens fire

The first bell of the day had not rung yet when teens were forced to run for their lives as a gunman, identified as a male student, opened fire at the Santa Clarita school where at least six people were shot, including one fatally.
"We heard the first gunshot, and we all thought it was a balloon popping, but it was too loud for a balloon to pop," sophomore Brooklyn Moreno said. "Then it went 1, 2 and we all just started running and people were falling in front of me, and I ran across the street to someone's house and stayed there till my parents picked me up."
Moreno said it was difficult to determine where the bullets were coming from.
"(The sound of gunfire) felt like towards me in the quad, but I heard it was somewhere else towards the choir room, but I have no clue," she said.
Student Alexa Funk also said the first gunshot was mistaken for a balloon popping.
"I heard the second and third (gunshot) and then I knew it was gunfire," Funk said.
Funk described the chaotic scene as a "very scary moment" as children tried to hide.
"There were kids running everywhere," she said. "I saw people falling to the floor. I also fell and got a little thing on my knee."
Funk added that she ran to an office, where her and other students "hid and stayed quiet."
Dozens of children scrambled as other students arrived on campus.
"I was in shock, I didn't even process it yet. I just started running 'cause I started seeing people run. Once I started running out of the gate I was just like, 'Oh my goodness, this is actually happening.' Never thought this would happen to my school," Moreno said.
A stampede reportedly ensued as students ran from the school.
"There was girls falling in front of me. I was trying to help them up, and then I just kept running because I didn't wanna get hurt either," she said.
Some rushed to a nearby home where a resident let students shelter.
"We were all just staying there, a lot of us left our phones at school 'cause we dropped everything. So we were given water and we were waiting for our parents to come pick me up and we were getting phone calls," Moreno said.
Sophomore Adam Eichensehr said he received a text message from his friends who told him not to go to school after they heard gunshots.
"At first I didn't believe it, 'cause I just thought maybe a generator blew up or something, 'cause you would never think this would happen," he said. "Then I saw cops, and so I stopped and I called my mom and she told me to come straight home. All my friends I've come in contact with are OK as of now."
'You would never think this would happen': Saugus High student recounts shooting
A hospital spokesperson said a female victim was pronounced dead, two male patients were in critical condition and a third male was in good condition. Their ages and names were not available.
In a tweet, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the suspected shooter was "in custody and being treated at a local hospital."
Villanueva told ABC7 that the suspect was a student at the high school. The sheriff did not disclose the suspect's condition or details of how he was taken into custody.
A motive has not yet been determined.