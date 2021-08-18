Mystery solved: Woman heard screaming in disturbing video comes forward

EMBED <>More Videos

LASD seeks help from public after woman heard screaming for help

NEWHALL, Calif. (KABC) -- The woman who was heard on video screaming for help in Newhall has contacted the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The sheriff's department had asked for the public's help after the Thursday incident in which a woman was heard on video screaming. In a video tweeted by LASD, the woman was heard shouting "Help! Help! Somebody help me!" as a large van was parked on a street in the area of Calgrove Boulevard and Creekside Drive in Newhall.

"Stop! Stop!" the man recording was heard shouting toward the parked van. "They're abducting her! Call 911!"

On Wednesday, a spokesperson with the Santa Clarita Sheriff's Station said the woman contacted them, saying what was caught on camera was a disturbance between her and her boyfriend. Deputies responded to verify the story.

Authorities said the woman is safe, and the case remains under investigation.



CORRECTION: Authorities previously said the woman was not harmed, and that there were no arrests made, but officials now say the incident remains under investigation.

The video above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newhalllos angeles countysearchlos angeles county sheriff's department
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
CA requiring proof of vaccination or negative test at indoor events
4.0 earthquake rattles desert near Salton Sea
Los Angeles City Council approves vaccine mandate for city workers
Disney retires Fastpass, unveils paid Disney Genie+ service
Expert: Here's why Afghanistan fell so quickly
Wounded San Bernardino deputy expected to recover
'They will kill again': Suspects sought in 3 East LA murders
Show More
SoCal nurse who saved COVID patients' lives now fighting virus herself
Playa del Rey shooting leaves 4 people wounded, 2 critically
US health officials call for booster shots against COVID-19
Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost welcome baby boy
Laura Prepon no longer practices Scientology
More TOP STORIES News