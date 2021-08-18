Mystery solved: Woman heard screaming in disturbing video comes forward

The sheriff's department had asked for the public's help after the Thursday incident in which a woman was heard on video screaming. In a video tweeted by LASD, the woman was heard shouting "Help! Help! Somebody help me!" as a large van was parked on a street in the area of Calgrove Boulevard and Creekside Drive in Newhall.
"Stop! Stop!" the man recording was heard shouting toward the parked van. "They're abducting her! Call 911!"
On Wednesday, a spokesperson with the Santa Clarita Sheriff's Station said the woman contacted them, saying what was caught on camera was a disturbance between her and her boyfriend. Deputies responded to verify the story.
Authorities said the woman is safe, and the case remains under investigation.
CORRECTION: Authorities previously said the woman was not harmed, and that there were no arrests made, but officials now say the incident remains under investigation.
The video above is from a previous report.