SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- A new tool is giving us a glimpse into the what our world could look like in another century due to climate change.Imagine historic cities and iconic landmarks all underwater - including the beloved Santa Monica pier.The image shows the pier mostly covered by water, with just the ferris wheel and the tops of buildings sticking out above the surface. Oceanfront buildings are also partially submerged.The model was created by the nonprofit Climate Central using projections that range from 1 to 4 degrees of warming, with the worst-case scenarios showing seas rising by more than 20 feet.