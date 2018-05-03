SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) --The student who recorded a man screaming the N-word at a woman during a parking lot dispute in Santa Monica called the use of the slur "a weapon."
Enrique Conde began recording as soon as he heard the shouting.
"Before I even saw the person, I hit the record button because that's just outrageous," Conde recalled.
The confrontation took place Tuesday evening in the parking lot of the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Campus.
It's not clear how the fight began, but the woman's car can be seen in Conde's video taking up more than one parking spot.
The man, later identified as 80-year-old Fredric Allan Shinerock, calls the woman the N-word multiple times.
"It was just shouted repeatedly, five, six or seven times, and you know, used as a weapon to sting the young lady," Conde said.
Shinerock also repeatedly calls the woman "a piece of s---," and yells, "You don't belong here...Go back to South L.A."
Conde's video shows Shinerock and the woman get into a physical altercation as the two began swinging at each other. However, it did not appear as though either person was seriously injured.
Santa Monica College police said Shinerock was taken into custody for the misdemeanor offense of battery on school property. He was cited and released at the scene.
Police said the case will be presented to the Santa Monica City Attorney's Office, which will determine the appropriate action.
Due to the repeated use of racial slurs, the incident is being classified as a hate crime, police said.
If you have any relevant information about this incident, you're urged to contact the Santa Monica College Police Department at (310) 434-4300 and ask to speak to the Sergeant on duty regarding case number 18-216.
Santa Monica College Superintendent and President Kathryn E. Jeffery released the following statement regarding the incident:
"Santa Monica College is an institution that prides itself on inclusivity and diversity and we will continue to do our utmost to uphold our commitment to provide a safe and inclusive learning environment. We will take immediate and evident action to reinforce to our students, college community, and guests that there is no room for hate at Santa Monica College."
The original video can be seen here on Facebook. WARNING: contains explicit language and racial slurs: