Saugus High shooting: Coroner identifies 1 of 2 teens killed by classmate in Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities on Friday released the name of one of the two students who were shot and killed by a classmate at Saugus High School in an incident that left several others injured.
Gracie Anne Muehlberger, 15, was identified by the Los Angeles County coroner's office.
The name of the 14-year-old boy who was killed in the Thursday morning shooting has not been disclosed.
Meanwhile, the three surviving victims who were wounded -- two girls, ages 14 and 15 and a boy, 14 -- continued to recover.
The boy was released from Henry Mayo Hospital. The girls were in stable condition, according to officials who praised their stoicism amid the tragedy.
The 16-year-old gunman, who turned the semi-automatic handgun on himself, was listed in grave condition, authorities said.
