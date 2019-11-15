Saugus High shooting: Coroner identifies 1 of 2 teens killed by classmate in Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities on Friday released the name of one of the two students who were shot and killed by a classmate at Saugus High School in an incident that left several others injured.Gracie Anne Muehlberger, 15, was identified by the Los Angeles County coroner's office.The name of the 14-year-old boy who was killed in the Thursday morning shooting has not been disclosed.Meanwhile, the three surviving victims who were wounded -- two girls, ages 14 and 15 and a boy, 14 -- continued to recover.The boy was released from Henry Mayo Hospital. The girls were in stable condition, according to officials who praised their stoicism amid the tragedy.The 16-year-old gunman, who turned the semi-automatic handgun on himself, was listed in grave condition, authorities said.