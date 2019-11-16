Saugus High School shooting: Coroner identifies 2 teens killed by classmate in Santa Clarita

The five victims and the gunman were transported to hospitals after the shooting, which prompted multiple lockdowns, a massive response from deputies and paramedics, and shock throughout the community.
One boy was released from the medical center while two girls remained hospitalized in good condition. The shooter was listed in critical condition, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.
In the aftermath of the tragedy, portraits of the young victims began to emerge:
Dominic Blackwell
Fourteen-year-old Dominic was identified by the Los Angeles County coroner's office on the day after he died at the hospital.
A friend, Anthony Martinez, shared photos that show him and Dominic when they played on the same youth football team in 2015.
One photo shows Dominic smiling joyfully. He is clad in his green and gold Outlaws uniform and surrounded by teammates.
Gracie Anne Muehlberger
Gracie's name was released by coroner's officials and her parents, who gave her nickname as "Sweatpea."
The 15-year-old girl was among those shot in the quad area of the campus, in a shooting that investigators said lasted all of 16 seconds. She had celebrated her birthday on Oct. 10.
"It is with the most unexplainable brokenness that we share our Gracie went to be with Jesus on Thursday morning," said a statement on a GoFundMe page created in her honor. "Our vivacious, funny, loyal, light of our lives, Cinderella, the daughter we always dreamed to have, fiercely strong and lover of all things fashionable - was our best friend. She is going to be missed more than words will ever be able to express."
Addison
The day after the shooting, Addison's father publicly identified her by her first name and released two photos of her, one of which shows her smiling in a hospital bed amid her recovery. A Tigger stuffed animal is on the bed with her.
An undated second photo shows her wearing a formal dress and standing in front of a Christmas tree.
Mia Paige-Tretta
A family member confirmed to Eyewitness News that Mia was injured after being shot in the hip.
Additional victims
The identity of the other injured student has not been disclosed.
He was described as a 14-year-old boy who was released from the medical center within hours of the shooting.
The two surviving girls, Addison and Mia, are expected to be able to go home soon, hospital officials said.