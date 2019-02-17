Scaffolding collapse nearly impales men in Del Rey home

A Del Rey man and his roommate survived a close call when scaffolding collapsed and crashed through their home, nearly impaling them.David Hunt and his roommate were inside their duplex when the scaffolding from a four-story apartment building under construction next door suddenly collapsed.One of the wooden boards plunged through the roof of their house, nearly impaling Hunt's roommate."Just sounded like a train coming down," Hunt said. "We were inside on the computers as normal people would do on a Sunday, and the next thing you know the scaffolding is coming down."Fortunately they were not injured but their house sustained a lot of damage.Hunt says winds were strong when the scaffolding fell.Workers were busy later Sunday evening picking up boards and other pieces of the damaged structure.The home Hunt has lived in for 30 years is now red-tagged and they have to find a new place to live.Still, he feels fortunate."I'm very happy I'm alive," he said.