caught on camera

Video shows California school bus driver stopping inches from speeding freight train

LODI, Calif. -- Terrifying moments were caught on camera in Lodi, California, on Monday as a speeding freight train missed a stopped school bus by mere inches.

VIDEO: SUV plunges off cliff in San Mateo County

An eyewitness, who recorded the incident, said the bus driver initially looked both ways, but then came to a stop well past the stop sign. The eyewitness then said the bus driver kept slowly pulling forward as the crossing arm lowered on top of the bus.

In a statement released by the Lodi Unified School District, it says there was a student on the bus during this incident but they were not injured.

The district says it is now trying to figure out why the bus driver pulled up so close to the train.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiaclose callschool buscaught on videodrivingcaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
Video of arrest during social distancing enforcement sparks outrage
Pentagon declassifies Navy videos that show 'UFOs'
What is bioluminescence? Expert explains the phenomenon
Rare bioluminescent waves captured on camera in OC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Chargers players trying to prepare for season among restrictions
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Show More
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
More TOP STORIES News