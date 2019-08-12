School violence prevention program expanded in L.A. County in wake of recent mass shootings

By and ABC7.com staff
TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- Students in Los Angeles County are headed back to school with a new plan in place to keep them safe.

The county has expanded a school violence prevention program in the wake of recent mass shootings.

Members of the L.A. County Board of Supervisors held a press conference at Torrance High School Monday to explain how the School Threat Assessment Response Team Program is already working to intervene with threats to schools and how it has being expanded.

The county tripled staffing for the START program last July.

The purpose of the program is to provide students, parents and teachers with an outlet to report threats. The goal is to have threats immediately investigated. Reports will be studied and individuals will be directed to either mental health professionals or police based on what staff believe is warranted.

Numerous schools in L.A. County have already undergone training.
