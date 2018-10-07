SCIENCE

SpaceX rocket creates stunning light show across Southern California sky

One of many residents in Southern California captured the trail left behind by the Falcon 9 rocket that was launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (@iam_leader94 on Twitter)

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (KABC) --
SpaceX successfully launched and then landed a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base that people from all over Southern California saw light up the sky.

The rocket launched at 7:21 p.m. from the Santa Barbara County base.

It had an Argentinian Earth-observation satellite aboard its Falcon 9 Rocket, and everything from the launch to deploying the satellite to landing the rocket happened within a 15 minute span.



It was the aerospace company's first landing on the West Coast.
The Air Force last week advised residents on the central California coast they might see multiple engine burns by the first stage and hear one or more sonic booms as it returned.

People all over the Southland captured stunning videos and photos of the rocket as it shot through the atmosphere. It created a bright swirl of blue and white lights across the sky.


The Associated Press contributed to this report.
