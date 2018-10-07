The rocket launched at 7:21 p.m. from the Santa Barbara County base.
It had an Argentinian Earth-observation satellite aboard its Falcon 9 Rocket, and everything from the launch to deploying the satellite to landing the rocket happened within a 15 minute span.
Falcon 9 has landed – first West Coast land landing of an orbital class rocket booster.— SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 8, 2018
It was the aerospace company's first landing on the West Coast.
The Air Force last week advised residents on the central California coast they might see multiple engine burns by the first stage and hear one or more sonic booms as it returned.
People all over the Southland captured stunning videos and photos of the rocket as it shot through the atmosphere. It created a bright swirl of blue and white lights across the sky.
So incredible seeing the @SpaceX rocket launch!!! It stops you in your tracks. Stunning. pic.twitter.com/qJJluVt6A0— Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) October 8, 2018
A spectacular view from Griffith Park as #SpaceX launches a rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base pic.twitter.com/mbEnFLtPfu— Amy Powell (@abc7amy) October 8, 2018
#Falcon9 rocket launch @ABC7 @NBCNews @KTLA pic.twitter.com/CUKHsFkOEK— Sean Luevano (@Seanrockon) October 8, 2018
Pretty much the coolest thing I've ever seen and had the chance to photograph. View of launch from Valencia CA. #SpaceX @ABC7 @abc7johngregory @NatGeoPhotos @SpaceX @BleacherNation @SCVSignal pic.twitter.com/iFwRamSH4D— rebecca l bolam (@rebeccalbolam) October 8, 2018
Space X rocket launch as seen from Riverside California @ABC7 #abc7eyewitness #spacex #iphonex @apple pic.twitter.com/kBSNouAyDH— Fernando Guzman (@Fernando_6uzman) October 8, 2018
A closer look at tonight's #SpaceX #Falcon9 launch. pic.twitter.com/99m8OQYfkw— Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) October 8, 2018
The Associated Press contributed to this report.