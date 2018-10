Falcon 9 has landed – first West Coast land landing of an orbital class rocket booster. — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 8, 2018

So incredible seeing the @SpaceX rocket launch!!! It stops you in your tracks. Stunning. pic.twitter.com/qJJluVt6A0 — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) October 8, 2018

A spectacular view from Griffith Park as #SpaceX launches a rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base pic.twitter.com/mbEnFLtPfu — Amy Powell (@abc7amy) October 8, 2018

SpaceX successfully launched and then landed a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base that people from all over Southern California saw light up the sky.The rocket launched at 7:21 p.m. from the Santa Barbara County base It had an Argentinian Earth-observation satellite aboard its Falcon 9 Rocket, and everything from the launch to deploying the satellite to landing the rocket happened within a 15 minute span.It was the aerospace company's first landing on the West Coast.The Air Force last week advised residents on the central California coast they might see multiple engine burns by the first stage and hear one or more sonic booms as it returned.People all over the Southland captured stunning videos and photos of the rocket as it shot through the atmosphere. It created a bright swirl of blue and white lights across the sky.