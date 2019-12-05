meteor

VIDEO: Fireball streaks across sky over Midwest, including Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin

RIVERSIDE, Ill. -- A fireball was captured on dashcam video streaking across the sky Tuesday night.

The American Meteor Society said it has received around 100 fireball reports from around 6:15 p.m. Sightings of the fireball were reported in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin.

VIDEO: Mysterious 'fiery' object over Texas mystifies man and son
EMBED More News Videos

UFO investigators were contacted in December after a fireball was spotted over the skies of Spring, Texas.



Based on the sightings, the AMS said a trajectory computed by fireball reports puts it over northern Indiana, but video clips will be more useful in computing the actual trajectory.

A fireball is an extremely bright meteor, according to Chicago's Adler Planetarium. It's not clear if the fireball got low enough to drop any fragments.

In May, another meteor was spotted lighting up the night sky over several Chicago suburbs.

WATCH: Videos show meteor falling over Chicago area
EMBED More News Videos

Suburban Riverwoods resident captures a meteor over Chicago on his front door camera. (courtesy: @ordgeek)

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceu.s. & worldspacesciencemeteor
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
METEOR
Best meteor shower of the year coming in December
Bright light in sky caught on camera in Camarillo
'Unicorn meteor storm' could be triggered by mysterious comet tonight
How to see the Leonid meteor shower this weekend
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UCLA community on edge after 2 violent attacks
AIR7 HD struck by drone over downtown LA, makes precautionary landing
LA Metro to vote on 405 Freeway toll lane proposal
Pelosi announces House drafting articles of impeachment
Suspect sought in attempted kidnapping of 14-year-old girl in Adelanto
$21.5-million verdict awarded to motorcyclist struck by car on 405
Amber Alert issued for missing toddler after mom killed in home
Show More
Sailor kills 2 civilians, self at Pearl Harbor shipyard
LAPD union apologizes to family in corpse-groping case
3.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Ridgecrest area
Amazon opens SoCal's first 4-star store at the Americana
3.2 magnitude earthquake shakes Orange County
More TOP STORIES News