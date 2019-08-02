Bird scooter rider struck, killed by driver in Fairfax District

FAIRFAX DISTRICT, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A scooter rider was struck and killed by a driver in the Fairfax District Thursday night, police said.The crash occurred near the intersection of Melrose and Martel avenues at about 11 p.m.Police say a driver was going at a high-rate of speed, hit another car attempting to make a turn and then came onto the sidewalk, striking the scooter rider.It was not immediately clear if the scooter rider was using the scooter on the sidewalk.Roads were temporarily closed as an investigation took place.The driver who struck the scooter rider is under investigation and was possibly under the influence, police said.The incident comes as more city leaders are attempting to increase awareness of scooter safety in Los Angeles. Painted warning signs are imprinted on sidewalks warning scooter users not to ride on sidewalks.Current law does not require a helmet while riding scooters.