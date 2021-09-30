airbnb

Airbnb offering 'Scream' superfans a stay at home where much of the original film took place

If you manage to snag a reservation, it'll only run you $5
EMBED <>More Videos

You can rent the original 'Scream' house on Halloween

If you like scary movies -- so much that you'd want to live inside of one for a night -- you're in luck this October. Airbnb is offering "Scream" superfans a stay at the home where much of the original film took place -- and where Ghostface was first defeated.

Oh, and if you manage to snag a reservation, it'll only run you $5, per Airbnb.

Airbnb has renovated the original "Scream" house in Northern California -- you know, the location of the party-turned-murder spree; the same house where Tatum met her grisly demise in the garage, where the identity of masked killer "Ghostface" was revealed, and heroine Sidney finally won out -- and it looks almost exactly like it did in the 1996 film.

There is, notably, now a stained-glass window with Ghostface's visage to keep things creepy -- though Airbnb is mum on whether the killer will make an appearance.

Visitors will be greeted (virtually) by Sheriff Dewey Riley, played by original cast member David Arquette. They can cue up a marathon of all four "Scream" films -- on VHS tapes, to stay true to the time period -- or even call Ghostface to "ask any questions or make requests," according to Airbnb. Ghostface does have a tendency to call first, though, so guests can expect him to ring them throughout the night.

Horror movie hopefuls have three chances to score a stay: The home will host three one-night stays throughout the last week of October, concluding on Halloween night, with room for four guests per stay. But it'll be a feat in itself to even snag a reservation -- booking opens on October 12 at 1 p.m. ET, and, just as it was in Woodsboro that fateful fall, it'll be open season on Airbnb.

The Airbnb experience is just two months shy of the 25th anniversary of the original "Scream" film's release. The horror-satire, helmed by horror maven Wes Craven, alternately poked fun at and honored the slasher genre's tropes and cliches through the eyes of "final girl" Sidney Prescott.

Ghostface's next victims -- er, lucky house guests -- will have to pay their own way to get to California, but once they arrive at the house, they'll be treated by socially distanced concierge, per Airbnb. And if Covid-19 forces even the fictional serial killer to cancel the stay, would-be guests will receive a $1,000 Airbnb travel credit.

The-CNN-Wire & 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentairbnbhalloweensocietyrents
AIRBNB
California family of 3 found dead while vacationing in Mexico
Help Afghanistan: Airbnb says it will host 20K Afghan refugees
Hotline launched to report illegal short-term rentals
Airbnb rentals spark conflict at Glendale apartment complex
TOP STORIES
Grab your vaccine card! LA County mandate goes into effect tonight
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
Man wounded in Hollywood Hills shooting
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Man arrested in deadly North Hills hit-and-run crash
OC oil spill investigation continues to focus on ship movement
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Show More
Rams beat Seahawks 26-17 after injured Wilson leaves game
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
LASD searching for man suspected of fatally shooting brother
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
New OC Museum of Art to offer free admission
More TOP STORIES News