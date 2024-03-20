LA County supervisors approve new rules on short-term rentals in unincorporated areas

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors gave final approval Tuesday to regulations for operating short-term rentals in unincorporated areas.

Under the new rules, hosts with Airbnb or Vacation Rentals By Owner, VRBO, will be required to register and pay a fee of $914 on an annual basis.

The county rules also restrict short-term rentals to a host's primary residence -- prohibiting the use of accessory dwelling units, rent-restricted primary residences and vacation rentals for short-term rental use.

Additionally, the regulations place restrictions on the number of guests, length of stay and types of events for short-term rentals. Companies like Airbnb and VRBO will be required to comply with the new regulations, and establish an enforcement and appeals process for customers who fail to abide by the new rules.

According to a report from the county's Treasurer and Tax Collector, the new registration program aims to strike a balance between ensuring homeowners can list their properties as short-term rentals and the preservation of long-term housing stock, as well as protecting the quality of life in neighborhoods.

The $914 fee was decided upon based on full cost recovery, including administration and enforcement of the program, salaries, employee benefits, indirect costs, services and supplies.

L.A. County plans to use $1 million from the adopted 2023-24 budget to cover costs associated with the registration program. An additional $1.7 million is set aside for year two, but moving forward the fees are expected to cover ongoing costs.

The county regulations will only impact unincorporated areas, so they will not conflict with rules individual cities already have in place. The rules also will not immediately be enforced in select coastal areas, such as Marina del Rey and Catalina Island, since those areas also fall under the purview of the California Coastal Commission, which is expected to ultimately enact rules of its own on short-term rentals.