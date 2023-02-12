Crash on PCH in Seal Beach sends 5 to hospital

SEAL BEACH, Calif. (CNS) -- A crash on the Pacific Coast Highway in Seal Beach sent five people to trauma centers Saturday night.

The crash was reported at 7:14 p.m. on PCH at Main Street, said Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Sean Doran.

All five trauma patients got out of one of the vehicles before firefighters arrived, Doran said.

Ambulances from Seal Beach and Huntington Beach took the patients to trauma centers for treatment, he said.

All lanes of the PCH at Main Street were closed for the crash investigation, Seal Beach police said.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.