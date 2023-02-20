Suspect in violent Seal Beach hit-and-run that injured 5 surrenders to police

Police said Jahson Imgrund, a 23-year-old from Lake Forest, was taken into custody and booked for felony hit and run.

SEAL BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The suspect in a violent hit-and-run crash in Seal Beach that left five people injured, including three teenage girls, has surrendered to police.

Jahson Imgrund, a 23-year-old from Lake Forest, turned himself in to the Seal Beach Police Department Sunday afternoon.

Police said he was taken into custody and booked for felony hit and run with serious bodily injury.

The crash occurred on Feb. 11 just after 7 p.m. on Pacific Coast Highway at Main Street.

The Huntington Beach Police Department had transferred a call to Seal Beach police of a reckless driver speeding northbound on PCH from the area of Warner Boulevard, authorities said.

The driver and four passengers from the vehicle that was struck were rushed to local trauma centers with serious injuries. Two of them, women in their early to mid 20s, have since been discharged. The other three, all 17-year-old girls from Orange County, were also seriously injured.

Kevin O'Rourke, a witness who saw the aftermath of the crash, told Eyewitness News the night of the crash Imgrund was reportedly fleeing from police at a high rate of speed when he ran a red light and crashed into the girls' car.

"I commend the STAR team, the traffic unit and the detective bureau for their diligence in this investigation and persistence in pursuing this suspect to keep the community safe," said Seal Beach Chief of Police Michael Henderson. "We want to thank the community for their support and assistance during this investigation. The assistance of volunteers canvassing the neighborhood, residents searching for additional video evidence, and the ongoing concern for the victims and their families illustrates how tight knit the Seal Beach community is."

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Traffic Investigator Officer James Dowdell at (562) 799-4100 ext. 1627.