What we know about Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sex trafficking allegations

Several lawsuits filed raised allegations of sexual assault and rape against Sean "Diddy" Combs - one of hip-hop's most recognizable names as a performer and producer.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Raids on Sean "Diddy" Combs' homes in Holmby Hills and Miami has put a spotlight on the hip-hop mogul and entrepreneur, including the multiple lawsuits he is facing.

One of Combs' former employees, producer and videographer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, filed a lawsuit last month accusing Combs of sexual assault and leading a "widespread and dangerous criminal sex trafficking organization," among other allegations. The suit was filed in federal court in New York's southern district.

Combs' attorney denied the allegations and called Jones' claims "lies."

"His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines. We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies," Diddy's attorney, Shawn Holley, said last month.

Jones alleges sex trafficking and sexual assault, and also mentions underage girls in a 79-page lawsuit. Claims made by Jones include hidden cameras in the rap mogul's home, saying "Mr. Combs threatened to eat Mr. Jones' face."

One of Combs' employees named in the lawsuit, 25-year-old Brendan Paul, was arrested on drug charges Monday. The civil lawsuit claims Paul carried drugs and guns for Combs. He's since posted bail.

Casandra "Cassie" Ventura filed a lawsuit in November alleging Combs raped her and forced her to engage in sex trafficking. The two parties settled the suit the day after she filed.

The music mogul's homes in Holmby Hills and Miami were searched Monday by federal agents with Homeland Security Investigators.

Combs' lawyer said Tuesday that the searches of the rapper's properties by federal authorities in a sex trafficking investigation were "a gross use of military-level force" and that Combs is "innocent and will continue to fight" to clear his name.

"Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs' residences," said the statement from attorney Aaron Dyer. "There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated."

The Associated Press and CNN Wire contributed to this report.