Homeland Security raids Holmby Hills home associated with Diddy film company

HOLMBY HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Homeland Security agents on Monday raided a Holmby Hills mansion associated with rap mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs and his production company.

The exact reason for the raid was unclear but Combs has recently been associated with legal troubles that include lawsuits over alleged sexual assaults and sex trafficking.

HSI agents were conducting their operations in the 200 block of S. Mapleton Drive in Holmby Hills, a wealthy Los Angeles enclave known as a home for celebrities and the former Playboy Mansion. The address is associated with Combs' Bad Boy Films production company.

Federal agents were also at a home in Miami associated with Combs.

"Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available," the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement released to the media.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was also on scene in a supporting role, the department confirmed.

Women who have made public accusations against Diddy are welcoming Monday's law enforcement activity.

Attorney Douglas Wigdor, who represents Cassie Ventura and an anonymous plaintiff referred to as Jane Doe, issued this statement Monday:

"We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law. Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct."

Combs is a rapper, producer and entertainment mogul who has won three Grammys and whose net worth was estimated at close to $1 billion by Forbes in 2022.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated as more information becomes available.