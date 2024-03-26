Diddy's electronics seized by federal agents in searches at his homes in Holmby Hills and Miami

Federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations seized a number of electronic devices as part of the court-authorized searches of Sean "Diddy" Combs' two properties, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

Federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations seized a number of electronic devices as part of the court-authorized searches of Sean "Diddy" Combs' two properties, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

Federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations seized a number of electronic devices as part of the court-authorized searches of Sean "Diddy" Combs' two properties, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

Federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations seized a number of electronic devices as part of the court-authorized searches of Sean "Diddy" Combs' two properties, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

HOLMBY HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations seized a number of electronic devices as part of the court-authorized searches of Sean "Diddy" Combs' two properties, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

The searches, carried out in Los Angeles and Miami, were part of a federal sex trafficking investigation into the hip-hop and liquor mogul, the sources said.

HSI agents flooded Diddy's mansion in Holmby Hills and gathered evidence as part of an investigation led by prosecutors with the Southern District of New York.

Four women have filed civil lawsuits against Combs accusing him of rape, sex trafficking and other alleged abuses. He has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct.

Several women have spoken with federal prosecutors in Manhattan, the sources said, who dispatched agents to try and gather evidence to corroborate their accounts.

In a statement to ABC News on Monday, an HSI spokesperson said the searches were executed "as part of an ongoing investigation" by HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami and local law enforcement.

Law enforcement sources familiar with the matter said the searches were carried out at Combs' properties as part of a federal investigation led by the Southern District of New York into alleged human trafficking.

Sean "Diddy" Combs and singer Cassie said that they've settled a lawsuit containing allegations of beatings and abuse by the powerful music producer one day after it was filed.

No criminal charges have been filed in the investigation.

Combs' sons were detained outside his Westside L.A. home while the search warrant was being executed, as is customary in such circumstances, law enforcement sources said.

Combs is among the most influential hip-hop producers and executives of the past three decades. Formerly known as Puff Daddy, he built one of hip-hop's biggest empires, blazing a trail with several entities attached to his famous name. He is the founder of Bad Boy Records and a three-time Grammy winner who has worked with a slew of top-tier artists including Notorious B.I.G., Mary J. Blige, Usher, Lil Kim, Faith Evans and 112.

Combs created the fashion clothing line Sean John, launched the Revolt TV channel with a focus on music, and produced the reality show "Making the Band" for MTV.

His latest album, "The Love Album - Off the Grid," was released last year days after Combs was honored at the MTV VMAs. It was nominated for best progressive R &B album at February's Grammy Awards, which the rapper-mogul did not attend.

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.