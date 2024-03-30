Search for armed suspect underway in Lynwood

LYNWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A search for an armed suspect is underway in Lynwood, prompting several street closures in the area.

Details are limited, but according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies are looking for the suspect near Alameda Street and Imperial Highway. It's unclear what type of incident the suspect is possibly connected to.

AIR7 HD was above the scene as the investigation was unfolding and captured a white van sitting in the middle of a railroad track, surrounded by patrol vehicles. Authorities have shut down the area east of Alameda Street, between Alameda and Imperial Highway.

