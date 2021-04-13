Reopening California

SeaWorld San Diego reopens some roller coasters, rides

EMBED <>More Videos

SeaWorld San Diego reopens some rides

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KABC) -- SeaWorld San Diego reopened some of its roller coasters and thrill rides with limited capacity Monday.

It's all thanks to the state's new theme park regulations. Not all rides were back in action, as some other rides and attractions will reopen at a later date.

As with the Disney parks, admission is limited to California residents only for the time being.

RELATED: SeaWorld San Diego reopens, but park rides to remain closed indefinitely
EMBED More News Videos

SeaWorld San Diego reopened to the public Sunday following a two-month closure due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the park's rides will remain closed for the time being.



Capacity is limited to 25% and groups can contain no more than three households.

Masks and physical distancing are required.

SeaWorld reopened in February, but could only operate as a zoo and aquarium, not as a theme park.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelsan diegosan diego countytheme parkamusement parkcoronavirusseaworldcovid 19 pandemicreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPENING CALIFORNIA
COVID-19: New report states vaccinated people don't need booster shots
Long Beach Acura Grand Prix confirms September return with full crowds
USC freshman tests positive for COVID on move-in day
CA begins offering free school meals to millions of students
TOP STORIES
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
2 illegal nightclubs, underground casino busted in Hollywood
Why lawsuits against COVID vaccine mandates will likely fail: Experts
Show More
Everything you need to know about 'buy now, pay later'
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
Dad gets creative amid bus driver shortage
More TOP STORIES News