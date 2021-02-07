Reopening California

SeaWorld San Diego reopens, but park rides to remain closed indefinitely

SAN DIEGO (KABC) -- SeaWorld San Diego reopened to the public Sunday following a two-month closure due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the park's rides will remain closed for the time being.

Gov. Gavin Newsom lifted regional stay-at-home orders for Southern Californian counties late last month, allowing zoos and aquariums to reopen with certain restrictions, along with outdoors dining, gyms, outdoor movie theaters and personal care services, among others.

Animal exhibits -- such as those featuring penguins, dolphins and sea lions -- are now open at the park, but roller coasters and other rides will remain closed due to lack of guidance for theme parks from the state's COVID-19 reopening plan.

Two Southern California legislators have introduced a bill that seeks to allow large theme parks to reopen sooner.



Guests are required to make a reservation and those over the age of two are required to wear face masks at all times -- unless seated and eating or drinking. Annual passholders have admission included with their pass, but reservations are still required.

The park posted more on its official Instagram page.

"We take your health and safety very seriously and will operate with our enhanced protocols for cleaning and sanitizing, physical distancing, face covering requirements and temperature screenings,'' the post read.

As part of the park's Waves of Honor program, military personnel and up to three direct dependents are allowed a complimentary visit.
