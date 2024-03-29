Disabled car, passengers narrowly escape oncoming semi on Utah highway

A highway patrolman can be seen trying to wave down the semi before running out of the oncoming truck's way.

IRON COUNTY, Utah (KABC) -- It was a close call for some people on a Utah interstate who narrowly avoided being hit by a semi truck.

The motorists' car had broken down on the highway and they were standing next to it on the road as the semi approached them at high speed.

Fortunately, the group was able to do the same a split-second before the semi sped past them on the shoulder lane.

No injuries were reported and the Utah highway patrol urges drivers to look out for road hazards.