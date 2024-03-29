WATCH VIDEOS

Disabled car, passengers narrowly escape oncoming semi on Utah highway

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Friday, March 29, 2024 1:21AM
Semi truck nearly runs over disabled car, pedestrians on highway
A highway patrolman can be seen trying to wave down the semi before running out of the oncoming truck's way.

IRON COUNTY, Utah (KABC) -- It was a close call for some people on a Utah interstate who narrowly avoided being hit by a semi truck.

The motorists' car had broken down on the highway and they were standing next to it on the road as the semi approached them at high speed.

A highway patrolman can be seen trying to flag down the semi before running out of the way.

Fortunately, the group was able to do the same a split-second before the semi sped past them on the shoulder lane.

No injuries were reported and the Utah highway patrol urges drivers to look out for road hazards.

