Disabled car, passengers narrowly escape oncoming semi on Utah highway

IRON COUNTY, Utah (KABC) -- It was a close call for some people on a Utah interstate who narrowly avoided being hit by a semi truck.
The motorists' car had broken down on the highway and they were standing next to it on the road as the semi approached them at high speed.
A highway patrolman can be seen trying to flag down the semi before running out of the way.
Fortunately, the group was able to do the same a split-second before the semi sped past them on the shoulder lane.
No injuries were reported and the Utah highway patrol urges drivers to look out for road hazards.