A paddle boarder is fighting for his life after a shark attack in Hawaii.A local Hawaii news outlet reported that the 25-year-old victim was alongside his father Saturday when a 12-foot tiger shark knocked both of them into the water.State Department of Land and Natural Resources Dan Dennison said in an email alert that the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Saturday on Kukio Beach near Hualalai.Ocean safety crews distracted the shark with a jet ski, while good Samaritans and an off-duty firefighter applied tourniquets to the victim.Officials say the victim is missing part of his leg and has arm injuries. His father was not hurt.