George Floyd

Al Sharpton speaks out at George Floyd memorial: 'Get your knee off our necks'

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Rev. Al Sharpton says George Floyd's story has been the story of black people in America, and that he died not from common health conditions, but from a malfunction of the criminal justice system.

Sharpton spoke Thursday at a memorial service for Floyd in Minneapolis, the first of six services for Floyd in three cities. Floyd died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck, ignoring the African American man's pleas that he couldn't breathe. The officer stayed there even after Floyd stopped moving.

Sharpton says the reason black people couldn't be who they dreamed of being is because "you had your knee on our necks." He added: "Get your knee off of our necks!"

He also commented about the protests that have occurred across the country and the world since Floyd's death, saying that this time is different. Sharpton said he saw white people outnumbering black people in some marches and calling for justice.

Sharpton also called out President Donald Trump for walking from the White House across the street as protests were going on in Washington so he could pose with a bible.

"We cannot use bibles as a prop," Sharpton said. "For those that have agendas that are not about justice, this family will not let you use George as a prop."

EMBED More News Videos

Family members remembered George Floyd at a funeral service in Minneapolis on Thursday, June 4.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
al sharptongeorge floydu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
George Floyd mourned, celebrated as death used as call to action
GEORGE FLOYD
ACLU sues over police force on protesters near White House
Protests continue across SoCal over George Floyd death
George Floyd death: Voices of the community
Full list of SoCal curfews amid continued George Floyd protests
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protests continue across SoCal over George Floyd death
George Floyd mourned, celebrated as death used as call to action
Video: Texas officer roughs up bystander who criticized arrest
Apple is tracking iPhones stolen from its stores
Full list of SoCal curfews amid continued George Floyd protests
Video shows OC deputy wearing militia symbols during protest
Fresno police officers surprise line of cars at McDonald's drive-thru with free meals
Show More
VIDEO: LAPD officers seen striking protesters with batons
Group therapy found beneficial for black men dealing with social injustice, expert says
NBA owners approve 22-team season restart plan
Officer steps in after protester is pushed to ground
Women describe violent arrest by Chicago police
More TOP STORIES News