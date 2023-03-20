On the Red Carpet: Zachary Levi puts on that red suit again to star in the super hero action sequel, "Shazam! Fury of the Gods."

On the Red Carpet: Zachary Levi returns for another adventure in 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Zachary Levi puts on that red suit again to star in the super hero action sequel, "Shazam! Fury of the Gods."

"Oh! My! Gods! You gotta--it's like, G-o-d-s-u-u-u-h, period! Godza!" Levi said of his action hero's catchphrase.

In this adventure, the daughters of Atlas show up, looking for something stolen from them long ago.

And that means more action, more monsters, more adventure...the key word here: more!

"The kids were younger, the first one," said Levi. "And now in this one, they're a little bit old. So some of that content is going to feel a little bit older, a little more matured, you know? And we want to creep people out a little bit. There should be some stakes involved, you know?"

And, it wouldn't be a Shazam! movie without some comedy to go along with its action.

"I might not have as much experience as you because I'm not, like, super old like you, but I think I have a few experiences that you don't have because I've seen all of 'The Fast and Furious' movies, lady," Levi's character, Shazam, says in one movie clip.

Getting back to the action, in the movie, you will see the city of Philadelphia take quite a beating.

"We tried to save the city. We just did it very poorly," said Levi. "Okay. These are Greek goddesses that came from another dimension and they just decided to lay waste to the city of brotherly love. And I apologize. We couldn't stop them fast enough, but it's all gonna get fixed. Don't worry."

On a personal note, Levi says he's in the best place he's ever been in his life.

He wrote about healing from years of anxiety and depression in his 2022 book, "Radical Love."

Now better, he lives with immense gratitude.

"And so, I get to sit in places like this and talk to wonderful people like you about movies that I am so delighted that I got to make and now are going to be all over the world. It's like, pinch me, bro!" said Levi.

"Shazam! Fury of the Gods" was released to movie theaters last Friday.