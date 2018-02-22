Sheriff: Florida school resource deputy 'never went in' to confront shooter

EMBED </>More Videos

Sheriff Scott Israel says school resources officer stayed outside the school (KTRK)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (KABC) --
A Broward County sheriff's deputy who arrived at Stoneman Douglas High School during the deadly shooting rampage has resigned after Sheriff Scott Israel said he never went inside the school to stop the shooter.

According to Israel, the deputy, Scot Peterson, was armed and in uniform at the time, but waited outside the building for four minutes as the shooting was taking place without ever going in.

TIMELINE: How Florida high school shooting unfolded

When asked what Peterson was doing while standing outside, Israel said, "Absolutely nothing."

The sheriff said he was "devastated" over the deputy's lack of response. "Families lost their children, their coaches. There are no words," said Israel.

Israel said Peterson was initially suspended without pay, but decided to retire. The decision to suspend Peterson was made after witness statements, video and Peterson's own statement, Israel said.

"What I saw was a deputy arrive at the west side of Building 12, take a position and he never went in," Israel added.

Nikolas Cruz is accused of killing 17 people in the nation's deadliest school shooting since a gunman attacked an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school shootinggunsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
Pope in Ireland decries abuse cover-up, meets with victims
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Show More
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
More News