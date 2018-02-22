A Broward County sheriff's deputy who arrived at Stoneman Douglas High School during the deadly shooting rampage has resigned after Sheriff Scott Israel said he never went inside the school to stop the shooter.According to Israel, the deputy, Scot Peterson, was armed and in uniform at the time, but waited outside the building for four minutes as the shooting was taking place without ever going in.When asked what Peterson was doing while standing outside, Israel said, "Absolutely nothing."The sheriff said he was "devastated" over the deputy's lack of response. "Families lost their children, their coaches. There are no words," said Israel.Israel said Peterson was initially suspended without pay, but decided to retire. The decision to suspend Peterson was made after witness statements, video and Peterson's own statement, Israel said."What I saw was a deputy arrive at the west side of Building 12, take a position and he never went in," Israel added.Nikolas Cruz is accused of killing 17 people in the nation's deadliest school shooting since a gunman attacked an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut.