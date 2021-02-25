LASD motorcycle deputy killed in Lakewood crash, Sheriff Villanueva says

LAKEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A Los Angeles County sheriff's motorcycle deputy has been killed in a traffic collision in Lakewood, Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced Thursday morning.

In a tweet, Villanueva said he was "saddened" to share news of the fatal crash, which occurred near Del Amo and Paramount boulevards. The deputy's name was not immediately released.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department said firefighter-paramedics responded to the incident about 9 a.m.

"This is all the info I can share at this time," the sheriff said. "Please be patient as we gather facts. We will hold a news conference soon."

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

